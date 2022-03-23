Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.22. Approximately 1,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 51,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $569.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $467.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 31.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 60.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

