UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 7%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. 305,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,452,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 656,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 498,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 970,000 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.