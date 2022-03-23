UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 7%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. 305,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,452,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
