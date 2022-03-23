UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%.

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.29. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835 in the last ninety days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

