VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.