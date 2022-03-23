Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,755,000 after buying an additional 240,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,240,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,199,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,516,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,191,924. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

