Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $223.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.63 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

