Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $223.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $199.50 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

