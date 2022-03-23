Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Position Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.70. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $135.89 and a 52 week high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.