Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 90,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.70 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

