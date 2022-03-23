Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.
Shares of VBLT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.04.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
