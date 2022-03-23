Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.13. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

