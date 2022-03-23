Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Cut by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK opened at $211.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

