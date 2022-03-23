Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,811 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 204,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 49,434 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 7,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

