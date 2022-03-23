Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. Vertiv posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 181%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,070. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 20.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.