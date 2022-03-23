Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Trading Down 2.2%

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (VSPRU)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.