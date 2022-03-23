Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.0721 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0721 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $1,787.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.00285351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

