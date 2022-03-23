VINchain Achieves Market Cap of $3.11 Million (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $257,762.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

