Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th.

VIOT opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $12,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,055 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Viomi Technology by 874.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 183,127 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 787.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 170,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

