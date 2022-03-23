Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Receives $235.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.00.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CYBBF stock remained flat at $$2.17 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

