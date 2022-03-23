Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.95. 173,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,800,746. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

