Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Volta Inc – Class A.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 22,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

