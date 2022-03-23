Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VYGVF has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.