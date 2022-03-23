W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 118.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 141,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of WPC opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

