W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.47. W. R. Berkley reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

W. R. Berkley shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

