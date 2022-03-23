W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.45

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.45 and last traded at $96.75, with a volume of 4208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.00.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,903,000 after buying an additional 71,757 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after purchasing an additional 333,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

