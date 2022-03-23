Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE WNC opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $767.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,575.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock valued at $326,894. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 41.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 24.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 288,286 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

