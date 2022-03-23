Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($190.11) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($180.22) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €162.45 ($178.52).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €153.45 ($168.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €107.75 ($118.41) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($192.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €145.20.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.