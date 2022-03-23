Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Down 8.3%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 61,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 655,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$335.31 million and a PE ratio of -38.00.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)
