Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading Down 8.3%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 61,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 655,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$335.31 million and a PE ratio of -38.00.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

