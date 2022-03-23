Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €56.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €56.00 ($61.54) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price target on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) target price on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.53 ($47.83).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €31.02 ($34.09) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 12-month low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 12-month high of €37.67 ($41.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

