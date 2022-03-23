Warby Parker Inc’s (NYSE:WRBY) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 28th

Warby Parker’s (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 28th. Warby Parker had issued 77,741,942 shares in its initial public offering on September 29th. The total size of the offering was $3,109,677,680 based on an initial share price of $40.00. After the end of Warby Parker’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

