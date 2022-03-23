Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

WRBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of WRBY opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,657,399 shares of company stock worth $90,284,109 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Warby Parker by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,050,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

