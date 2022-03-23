Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Warner Music Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

WMG opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

