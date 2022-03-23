Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIBLF opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Waterloo Brewing has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.
