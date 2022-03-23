Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIBLF opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Waterloo Brewing has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, sale, marketing and distribution of bottled, canned and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brand names. It also offers ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages under the Seagram trademark. The company was founded by James R.

