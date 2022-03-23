Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $127.65

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $127.65, but opened at $125.04. Wayfair shares last traded at $124.06, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on W. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.17 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.41.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,897,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Wayfair by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

