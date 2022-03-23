Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.38. The stock has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $192.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.