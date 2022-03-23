Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 26 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in AutoZone by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,946.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,322.74 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,931.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,864.55.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,838,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

