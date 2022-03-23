Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

