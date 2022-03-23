Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

