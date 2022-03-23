Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 117.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, H Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

