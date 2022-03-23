Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Up 6.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $33.14. 1,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 366,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.
About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)
Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.
