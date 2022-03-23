Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Up 6.1%

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $33.14. 1,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 366,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.66.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.63). As a group, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

