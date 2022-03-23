Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,186,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,670,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEBR traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 2,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,205. Weber has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

