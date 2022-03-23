Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $484.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $484.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $472.85 million and the highest is $494.00 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $300.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

