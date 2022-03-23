Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF makes up 0.9% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRF. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 136,013 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EPRF remained flat at $$21.49 during trading on Wednesday. 35,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

