Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,153. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

