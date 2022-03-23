Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.08 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of General Mills worth $34,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in General Mills by 20.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in General Mills by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

