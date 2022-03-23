Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.91 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,818 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

