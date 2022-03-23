Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $195.28 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.23 and a 200-day moving average of $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 in the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.