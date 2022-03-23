Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 38,414 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,414 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Paper by 866.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,153,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in International Paper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 207,112 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE:IP opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

