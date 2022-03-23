Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,617 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.25% of Lincoln National worth $31,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,583,000 after buying an additional 63,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

