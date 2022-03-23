Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,625 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,880 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,117 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19,586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,105,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

About Axalta Coating Systems (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.