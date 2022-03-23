Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 22,896 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,896 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.33% of ITT worth $29,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ITT by 232.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ITT by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.73. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.